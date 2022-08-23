Man arrives in police station with pitbull, threatens cops with a spade

Irked by police summoning him for an inquiry, a man unleashed violence inside the premises of a police station in Kerala, threatening cops with a spade and ripping the front gate of the station.

news Crime

A man held an entire police station at Kandanassery in Guruvayoor to ransom for many hours on August 22, Monday, threatening cops with a spade and a pitbull that he kept in his car. The man identified as Vincent, 50, arrived at the Guruvayoor police station in Thrissur district in Kerala on Monday afternoon after being summoned by the police over a complaint registered against him. He was overpowered by cops after he tried to assault a police officer.

Vincent had a pitbull in his car, which he tried to unleash on the cops. When policemen tried to stop the attempt Vincent unleashed violence. A video that went viral showed Vincent threatening cops with the spade, taking down the front gate of the police station with his bare hands and trying to ram the car on a police officer, who is seen video recording his violent acts. According to police, he also tried to assault a police officer.

In the video, police officers can be seen trying to pacify Vincent and urging him not to be violent but he continues with his vandalism. Vincent was later overpowered by the cops and arrested. According to police, Vincent was summoned to the police station following a complaint that he tried to endanger the lives of the family members of his ex-employee Santhosh. As per the complaint, Vincent tried to ram his car on an auto rickshaw carrying the family members of his ex-employee.

Vincent, who runs a courier service, had some outstanding issues with Santhosh, which was a reason for the behaviour, police said. Vincent was in a drunken state and had also threatened to kill the officials, police said. This is not the first time that Vincent was being charged for attacking police officers and there was a similar case against him a few years ago, police said.

Vincent was produced in the court and remanded for 14 days. Police said another FIR will be filed against him over a previous complaint.











