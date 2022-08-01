Man arrested in Tamil Naduâ€™s Salem for suspected links with ISIS

The police have claimed that Ashik was in touch with IS operatives for the past year and have booked him under several sections of IPC and UAPA.

The Tamil Nadu intelligence bureau has arrested a man whom they suspect of having links with the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria). The man who was arrested from Tamil Naduâ€™s Salem has been identified as Ashik (24), who had been working at an anklet-making unit owned by his relative. The Intelligence Bureau picked him on Saturday morning, quizzed him for 10 hours and then handed him over to the police. He was produced before a court early on Sunday.

The police have claimed that Ashik was in touch with IS operatives for the past year and would likely have become a "lone wolf" attacker.

According to a report in The Hindu, Ashik has been booked under sections 121 (waging, attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India), 122 (collecting arms, etc., with the intention of waging war against the Government of India), 125 (waging war against any Asiatic Power in alliance with the Government of India) of IPC, along with section 18 (punishment for conspiracy), 18A (punishment for organising terrorist camps, 20 (punishment for being member of terrorist gang or organisation), 38 (offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation) and 39 (offence relating to support given to a terrorist organisation) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.