Man arrested for issuing threats outside mosque in Canada

The man has been identified as Sharan Karunakaran from Toronto, and he drove directly at one of the worshippers and yelled threats and religious slurs.

The Canadian police have arrested a 28-year-old man in a hate-motivated incident at a mosque in Ontario and charged him with yelling threats and religious slurs at the worshippers. The man has been identified as Sharan Karunakaran from Toronto. He drove directly at one of the worshippers and yelled threats and religious slurs. He then drove dangerously in the parking lot before leaving the property, witnesses told police.

The York Regional Police said they responded to a call for a disturbance at a mosque on Denison Street, Markham, on April 6. The suspect was identified and a warrant for his arrest was issued while efforts were made to locate him. Shortly after midnight, on April 7, members of York Regional Police arrested the suspect in Toronto with assistance from the Intelligence Unit and Hate Crime Unit.

He has been charged with uttering threats, assault with a weapon and dangerous driving. Karunakaran was produced for a bail hearing, and his next scheduled appearance is at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in the Town of Newmarket on April 11.

SUSPECT CHARGED AFTER SUSPECTED HATE-MOTIVATED INCIDENT AT MARKHAM MOSQUE. Further details here: https://t.co/n2WCNME1Vr pic.twitter.com/H1ZLiwZ3Gw April 9, 2023

Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng slammed the incident, saying hate crime had no place in Canadian society. "Deeply disturbed to hear of the violent hate crimes and racist behaviour at the Islamic Society of Markham. To Muslims in Markham and Canada, I stand with you. During Ramadan, mosques are places of community and peace - and everyone should feel safe in their place of worship. This violence and Islamophobia has no place in our communities or in Canada. We will continue to take action so that everyone feels safe in this country and remain committed to combating this despicable behaviour," she said in a tweet.