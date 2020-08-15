A 24-year-old man, who the police have accused of having been part of mob attack in eastern Bengaluru, died on Saturday after complaining of chest pain, stomach pain and breathlessness. The deceased was confirmed as Sayyad Nadeem, a resident of KG Halli, who was arrested on August 12 in the morning. He was operated for a blunt force injury and he also tested positive for the coronavirus, Additional Commissioner of Police Hemant Nimbalkar said.
"He has been found to be COVID-19 positive and did not respond to post operative treatment due to subsequent complications and lost his life," a police statement said. Police clarified that he did not have a bullet injury.
The patient was sent to Bowring Hospital on Saturday morning, a doctor at the hospital said. "He was injured in the riot and was taken to another hospital. His injuries were examined and he was sent back. He was arrested the next day and developed complications and he was brought to Bowring Hospital on Friday night. He needed an operation because of a hole in the stomach. The operation was done this morning but he was hypertensive following the operation. He subsequently died," a hospital source said.
Bengaluru police have arrested over 200 people in connection with the mob violence triggered by a Facebook post on Tuesday night in Banaswadi sub-division. Two police stations and the residence of Congress MLA Akhand Srinivas Murthy were attacked after the MLA's nephew made a derogatory Facebook comment on Prophet Mohammed. The nephew Naveen has also been arrested by the police.
Leaders of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the husband of a Congress corporator are among the persons arrested.
Three persons were reported dead after sustaining gunshot wounds during the riots. The police opened fire on the mob after the violence escalated on Tuesday night. The situation was brought under control in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
A curfew placed in Banaswadi sub-division following the riots was extended till 6 am on Sunday. The area has a heavy police and paramilitary presence taking out regular route marches and the movement of residents has been restricted.
Bengaluru reported 3495 COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total number cases in the city to 87680.