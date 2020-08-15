Man accused in Bengaluru violence dies in hospital, tests positive for coronavirus

He had complained of chest pain, stomach pain and breathlessness

news Coronavirus

A 24-year-old man, who the police have accused of having been part of mob attack in eastern Bengaluru, died on Saturday after complaining of chest pain, stomach pain and breathlessness. The deceased was confirmed as Sayyad Nadeem, a resident of KG Halli, who was arrested on August 12 in the morning. He was operated for a blunt force injury and he also tested positive for the coronavirus, Additional Commissioner of Police Hemant Nimbalkar said.

"He has been found to be COVID-19 positive and did not respond to post operative treatment due to subsequent complications and lost his life," a police statement said. Police clarified that he did not have a bullet injury.

The patient was sent to Bowring Hospital on Saturday morning, a doctor at the hospital said. "He was injured in the riot and was taken to another hospital. His injuries were examined and he was sent back. He was arrested the next day and developed complications and he was brought to Bowring Hospital on Friday night. He needed an operation because of a hole in the stomach. The operation was done this morning but he was hypertensive following the operation. He subsequently died," a hospital source said.