Mamta Mohandas to sign more Tamil films

The actor is now expecting the release of 'Oomai Vizhigal' which has been lying in the cans for a couple of years.

Flix Kollywood

Mamta Mohandas is not a new face to the Tamil film audiences as she made her debut in Kollywood with the 2006 release Sivappathigaram and was then seen in a few other films. The actor is now expecting the release of Oomai Vizhigal, also starring Prabhu Deva, which has been lying in the cans for a couple of years. Mamta has said that plans were on to release this film in April this year but due to the coronavirus scare it has been postponed.

In an interview to the Times of India, Mamta has been quoted as saying, “I am also waiting for the film to release. It was supposed to come out this April but I guess with (the Covid-19 situation), it will be delayed further.”

Debutant VS has penned the film and had directed it as well. The technical crew of Oomai Vizhigal includes Vishnu Ramakrishnan for cinematography, AH Kasif for music, K Aaruchamy for art direction and Satish for stunt direction.

With this film ready for release, we hear that Mamta is looking forward to sign up more Tamil movies. The actor has reportedly said that she will reveal the details once things are finalised.

Meanwhile, she has a number of films in the Malayalam film industry needing her attention. Mamta has inked the deal to star in the prestigious project Bilal, which is the sequel to the hit film Big B. She will be sharing the screen space with Mammootty in it.

The biopic on the ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan, titled Rama Sethu, is in the making with Jayasurya playing the title role and Mamta in a pivotal character. Incidentally, she recently received the Woman of Substance Award at an event held in Kochi and the award was handed over to her by E Sreedharan. VK Prakash is directing Rama Sethu and has done extensive research on the life of E Sreedharan, we hear.

(Content provided by Digital Native)