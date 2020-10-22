Mamta Mohandas launches her own production house

Flix Mollywood

Mamta Mohandas has announced the launch of her production house Mamta Mohandas Productions. Sharing the good news, she wrote, “Happy to share news of the launch of my very first production. This is a dream come true. I thank my family, my production partner Noel Ben, all my well wishes and close friends, and everyone else who believed in me and helped me to make this moment come to life.”

The first project from this production house would be a heroine-centric and youthful entertainer. Reports are that three National Award winners will be associated with this film and more details are expected to be out soon.

Mamta currently has the Malayalam film Lalbagh in the pipeline besides a host of other films. Lalbagh, directed by Prashanth Murali, comes with the tag line Garden City of Sins. The character poster of Mamta Mohandas in Lalbagh was unveiled some time ago and it was revealed that she plays a nurse named Sara in it. Rahul Madhav, Sijoy Varghese and Rahul Dev Shetty form the star cast of this murder mystery. The film is bankrolled by Raj Zacharias under his banner with the technical crew comprising Rahul Raj for music and Suneesh Sebastian for editing.

Reports are that Lalbagh is all about a murder that takes place after a birthday party and the suspense will make it an edge-of-the-seat thriller. The shooting of this film has been wrapped up and it is currently in the post-production mode. Lalbagh’s release date is expected to be revealed after the COVID-19 scare subsides.

She also has one of the most anticipated films in the Malayalam film industry – Bilal needing her attention. It is currently in the pre-production mode. Bilal, which is the sequel to Big B, will be directed by Amal Neerad. Mammootty, who played the main lead in Big B, plays the lead role in the sequel with Mamta Mohandas and Manoj K Jayan roped in for pivotal roles. Unni R, in association with Suhas and Sharfu of Varathan fame, will be penning the script for Bilal.

Mamta Mohandas’ other project is Rama Sethu, the biopic on the ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan. V K Prakash will be directing Rama Sethu and he has done extensive research on the life of E Sreedharan, we hear. Jayasurya is playing the title role in this flick.

Other than these Malayalam films, Mamta also has two Tamil flicks Oomai Vizhigal and Ulle Veliye in the making. Debutant VS has penned the film and has directed it as well. The technical crew of Oomai Vizhigal includes Vishnu Ramakrishnan for cinematography, A H Kasif for music, K Aaruchamy art direction and Satish for stunt direction. On its release, the actor had said in an interview earlier to the Times of India, “I am also waiting for the film to release. It was supposed to come out this April but I guess with (the Covid-19 situation), it will be delayed further.”

