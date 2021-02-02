Mamta Mohandas joins cast of Arya-Vishal starrer 'Enemy'

'Enemy's' cast and crew will be leaving for Dubai on February 10th and the shooting will commence on February 15th.

Flix Kollywood

Mamta Mohandas has bagged a role in the Tamil film Enemy and will be paired opposite Arya in this multi-starrer. Directed by Anand Shankar, the film stars Vishal and Arya as the male leads with Mamta Mohandas and Mrinalini Ravi as the heroines. Enemy is bankrolled by Vinod Kumar under the banner Mini Studios and has Prakash Raj in a pivotal role. The technical crew of this film includes S Thaman for music and RD Rajasekar for camerawork. Ramalingam is the art director and Raymond Derrick Crasta has been signed in as the editor. Touted to be a complete action entertainer, Ravi Verma has been roped in to choreograph the stunt sequences.

Several destinations in Malaysia were earmarked for the shooting of this flick but due to the strict lockdown, the team had to opt for another country and eventually settled on Dubai. Sources in the know say that the team will be leaving for Dubai on February 10th and the shooting will commence on February 15th.

When the project was announced last year, Vishal took to his social media page to write, “It's final. My best friend @arya_offl is now my "ENEMY".We have no choice, except to fight it out in a battle of epic proportion. gonna be good. #ENEMY (sic).”And Arya wrote, “Can’t be Friends always. Ooo...Aaa U r my #ENEMY da. Really excited to face my #ENMEY @VishalKOfficial. Here’s the title of our next film (sic).”

While Enemy to set to roll, Arya also has Teddy needing his attention. It is well known that the real life couple Arya and Sayyesha are playing the lead pair in Teddy. Besides the lead pair, director Magizh Thirumeni, who will be making his acting debut, will be seen in an important role in it. Teddy is bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja under the banner Studio Green. D Imman is composing music for this film. Sakshi Agarwal of Big Boss fame will be seen in an important role in this kid’s film.

On the other hand, Vishal is busy with Thupparivalan 2. The film began with Mysskin wielding the megaphone but due to some differences of opinion, Vishal took over from him. Therefore, besides playing the lead role and producing Thupparivalan 2, Vishal is also directing the film. Prasanna, Vinay, K. Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Anu Emmanuel, Shaji Chen, Vijayakumar, Abhishek Shankar, Simran, John Vijay and Master Nishesh form the rest of the star cast.

Vishal’s other film in the making is Chakra, which is the sequel to Irumbu Thirai. The film is directed by director Ezhil’s erstwhile associate Anand. It has Regina Cassandra and Shraddha Srinath playing the female leads and is likely to hit the marquee this year. Besides bankrolling the film, Vishal is playing the lead role in it as well.