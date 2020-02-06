Mamta Mohandas to join Jayasurya in 'Ramasethu'

'Ramasethu' is the biopic on the 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan.

Flix Mollywood

The biopic on the ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan, titled Ramasethu, is in the making with Jayasurya playing the title role. And it has now been confirmed that Mamta Mohandas will be joining the star cast as well. Incidentally, she recently received the Woman of Substance Award at an event held in Kochi and the award was handed over to her by E Sreedharan.

On receiving the award, Mamta said, “Don’t we all have dreams? But most often, the ones that come true are those which you haven’t even dreamt about yet. Such was receiving this ‘Woman of Substance in Art’ award from the hands of someone whose attitude towards both work and life has inspired me so much... our very own ‘Metro Man’ Padmabhushan E Sreedharan sir.”

Six women were honoured with the award this year and Mamta Mohandas is the youngest among them. On this, the actor said she feels humbled.

VK Prakash will be directing Ramasethu and has extensive research on the life of E Sreedharan, we hear. The director is currently associated with Oruthee, which has Navya Nair in the lead.

Mamta Mohandas, on the other hand, has Forensic needing her attention. The film has Tovino Thomas in the lead role with Saiju Kurup, Giju John, Reba Monica John, Dhanesh Anand, and Anil Murali forming the supporting cast. On Mamta’s role in the film, we hear that she is not Tovino’s pair but will have a meaty role to play.

An interesting feature of this thriller is that it will be the first film in Malayalam to deal with forensic sciences in full length. Wielding the megaphone for Forensic is Akhil Paul and Anas Khan and they have scripted the film as well. The technical crew of this entertainer includes Akhil George for cinematography, Jakes Bejoy for music, Shameer Muhammed for editing, Dileepnath for art direction, Sameera Saneesh for costume designing, Rajashekar for stunts, and Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar for sound designing. Navis Xaviour and Siju Mathew are producing the film under the banner Juvis Productions and Raju Malliath’s Ragam Movies.

Content provided by Dgiital Native