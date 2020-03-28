Mamta Mohandas cast as lead in Prashant Murali's 'Lalbagh'

The actor will play a nurse named Sara in the film.

Flix Mollywood

Prashanth Murali’s upcoming film Lalbagh, which comes with the tag line Garden City of Sins, will have Mamta Mohandas playing the main lead. The actor had earlier teamed up with Prashanth for the movie Paisa Paisa, which had Indrajith Sukumaran as the main lead.

The character poster of Mamta Mohandas in Lalbagh was unveiled recently and we got to know that she plays a nurse named Sara in it. Rahul Madhav, Sijoy Varghese and Rahul Dev Shetty form the star cast of this murder mystery. The film is bankrolled by Raj Zacharias under his banner with the technical crew comprising Rahul Raj for music and Suneesh Sebastian for editing.

Reports are that Lalbagh is all about a murder that takes place after a birthday party and the suspense will make it an edge of the seat thriller. The shooting of this film has been wrapped up and it is currently in the post-production mode. Lalbagh’s release date is expected to be revealed after the COVID 19 scare subsides.

Mamta Mohandas currently has a number of films in her kitty including the much-expected Bilal, which is in the pre-production mode.

Bilal, which is the sequel to Big B, will be directed by Amal Neerad. Mammootty, who played the main lead in Big B, plays the lead role in the sequel with Mamta Mohandas and Manoj K Jayan roped in for pivotal roles. Unni R in association with Suhas and Sharfu of Varathan fame will be penning the script for Bilal.

She also has Rama Sethu, the biopic on the ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan in her kitty. VK Prakash will be directing Rama Sethu and he has done extensive research on the life of E Sreedharan, we hear. Jayasurya is playing the title role in this flick.