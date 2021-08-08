Mamootty, Ramesh Pisharody booked for allegedly violating COVID-19 norms

A crowd of hundreds had gathered outside a hospital in Kozhikode after Mammootty and actor Ramesh Pisharody attended a function there.

A case has been registered against Malayalam actor Mammootty for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols while he was attending a function at a private hospital in Kozhikode. Asianet News reports that the actor participated in a programme at the hospital on August 3, following which a crowd gathered outside the hospital. After receiving a complaint, the police at the Elathur station in Kozhikode have registered a case against the hospital authorities, actors Mammootty and Ramesh Pisharody and 300 others under sections 4, 5 and 6 of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Act, 2021.

Hospital authorities have reportedly told Asianet News that all protocol was followed within the hospital. Mammootty was there to launch a robot-assisted service for joint replacement surgery, reports The Hindu .

However, when Mammootty stepped out of the hospital after the function, hundreds of people had reportedly gathered there, violating COVID-19 protocol like maintaining minimum physical distance from each other and wearing masks. Photographs and videos of the alleged violation in the protocol were collected.

The First Information Report (FIR) carries the names of the hospital's director Ali Faizal, chairman PK Ahamed, chief operating officer Abraham Samuel Raju, actors Mammootty and Ramesh Pisharody, along with 300 other people who can be identified. The Hindu report also mentions the name of producer Anto Joseph as being booked by the police. The punishment can include up to two years in prison or a fine of Rs 10,000.

The Kerala Assembly passed the Epidemic Diseases Bill 2021 in June this year, giving the government the power to implement restrictions to control the spread of infectious diseases. This includes banning gatherings, religious functions or other activities that the government thinks could result in the spread of the virus. District Collectors have been authorised to decide on the course of action when there is such a threat allowing the spread of the disease in their respective districts.