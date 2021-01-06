Mammotty’s ‘The Priest’ poster creates row, designers react

There were allegations that the poster was plagiarised from the American series ‘Breaking Bad’.

Flix Mollywood

The poster of Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s upcoming film The Priest was released a few days ago. While the star’s fans were raving about Mammootty’s look in the film, some alleged that the poster was plagiarised. The allegation was that the look was inspired by Bryan Cranston’s getup in Breaking Bad, an American crime-drama series.

Reacting to this allegation, the design team OldMonks Design put out a clarification along with three pictures on their social media page: “The first image is the location still. The second one is the poster that we designed for The Priest. The third image is that poster that someone else had worked on even harder than us to cut the head and place it. We don’t have to say that the story is now told in the reverse. Respect to the imposters.”

It may be noted here that when the poster was released, Mammootty’s son and actor Dulquer Salmaan wrote on his social media page, “Looks so intriguing! And what a cool look! Can’t wait to watch this movie on the big screen. All the best to the entire team of The Priest. #fanboyfirst #The Priest #mydaddystrongest (sic).”

The film is directed by debutant Jofin T Chacko and produced by Anto Joseph under his banner in association with filmmaker B Unnikrishnan’s RD Illuminations. Manju Warrier has been roped in to play the female lead. Young actor Nikhila Vimal also plays an important role. Others in the cast include Sreenath Bhasi, Saniya Iyappan, Jagadish, Madhupal, Baby Monica and Venkitesh VP.

Jofin T Chacko wrote the story, Shyam Menon and Deepu Pradeep worked on the screenplay, Rahul Raj composed the music, Akhil George did the cinematography and Shameer Muhammed took care of editing the film.

While the shooting of The Priest is complete, Mammootty’s fans are waiting for the release of One, in which he plays the Chief Minister of Kerala. He has also agreed to work with debutante director Ratheena Sharshad. Also, the sequel to Mammootty’s Big B titled Bilal is under progress.

(Content provided by Digital Native)