A few BJP workers raised a hue and cry about Mammootty and his wife Sulfath being given special consideration.

Donning a baby pink shirt, mundu, a pair of sunglasses and a mask, superstar Mammootty arrived at the Ponnurunni CKS School in Kochi, Ernakulam district in Kerala with his wife Sulfath, to cast his vote around 11.30 am on Tuesday. The couple entered the polling booth amid police security. As always and in the case of popular celebrities, the media thronged to capture visuals of Mammootty voting. However, the media’s scramble to capture Mammootty's visuals did not go down well with some BJP workers at the polling station.

The wife of the BJP candidate S Saji from Thrikkakara and other party workers protested against the police and the media for capturing Mammootty’s visuals. The BJP candidate’s wife alleged that the Returning Officer had prevented her from capturing some visuals on the phone when Saji arrived at the polling station to vote, reported Manorama News. “Why the special treatment for Mammootty?” she asked, as other BJP workers raised a hue and cry outside the polling booth.

According to reports, S Saji’s wife had arrived at the polling station when Mammootty and Sulfath, too, had reached the premises. As fans and media crowded around Mammootty, the woman asked them to step away as others, too, had to vote. However, according to some reports, no other voters were present at the time.

“The media persons have thronged the place. Why are the police not doing anything? A common man also needs to vote,” the woman can be heard telling the police, as she chided the media. Soon, the police intervened and moved the media persons away, which resulted in a commotion.

Even as the commotion was unfolding, Mammootty and Sulfath stepped out of the polling booth, posed for the media, and left the premises. Speaking to the media before leaving, Mammootty said, "It is COVID-19 and everyone should be careful.”

