Mammootty unveils trailer of Sunny Wayne's 'Anugraheethan Antony'

The film marks the Mollywood debut of Gouri G Kishan, who played the childhood version of Trisha in '96'.

The trailer of Sunny Wayne-Gouri G Kishan's upcoming movie Anugraheethan Antony was unveiled by Megastar Mammooty; which will mark the directorial debut of Prince Joy. Unveiling the trailer of the film Mammooty wrote, "Unveiling the Official Trailer of #AnugraheethanAntony ! Best wishes to Sunny Wayne, Gouri Kishan & The Entire Team

The film Set in a scenic backdrop, the film is touted to be a tale of love, life and relationships. The film marks the Mollywood debut of Gouri G Kishan after her brilliant Tamil movie 96 who played the childhood version of Trisha in the film.

On signing up for the Malayalam film, Gouri told in an interview to the Times of India, “There is a lot of thought that is put in to it. It is very interesting, and I really loved it. It has emotions, fantasy and much more. Moreover, I would love to work alongside Sunny sir, who is no conventional actor but keeps experimenting with his roles and style. I loved his performance in Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi.”

And this is what Sunny has to say about the film: “It is a movie that has a great connection with real life. There is an Antony in everyone and I am sure it will touch us, as it has a deep mystery and umpteen emotions in it.”

Produced by M Shijith under the banner of Lekshya Entertainments. Besides the lead pair, the film’s main hero would be a canine, which is being specially trained,The film also stars Siddique, Indrans, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Shine Tom Chacko, Manikandan Achari, Muthumani and many others. The film has music by Selvakumar and editing by Appu Bhattathiri and it is scripted by Naveen T Manilal. Jishnu R Nair and Aswin Prakash have penned the story.

Meanwhile, Sunny Wayne has a couple of movies coming up, which includes Kurup and Chathur Mukham. He is the producer of the Nivin Pauly starrer Padavettu. Padavettu starring Nivin Pauly is bankrolled by Sunny Wayne under his banner Sunny Wayne Productions. Liju Krishna will be debuting as director with this flick and has scripted it as well.

Kurup starring Dulquer Salmaan is the most anticipated film of the year. Directed by Srinath Rajendran, the director of ‘Second Show’, who launched Dulquer Salmaan into showbiz. The film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Sunny Wayne in pivotal roles.

Watch the trailer here: