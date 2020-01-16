Mammootty starrer 'Shylock' certified U/A

Shylock is a bilingual that will be released in Tamil and Malayalam, and the Tamil version has been titled 'Kuberan'.

The Mammootty starrer Shylock is scheduled to hit the silver screens on January 23. Directed by Ajai Vasudev, the film went through the censor formalities and the film was awarded a U/A certificate.

The teaser of the film was released recently and Mammootty appears as a ruthless money lender and gangster in this flick and has come out with a remarkable performance as usual. Shylock is a bilingual that will be released in Tamil and Malayalam, and the Tamil version has been titled Kuberan.

Rajkiran has bagged the Tamil dubbing rights of the film and will be releasing the film under Red Sun Art Creations. Incidentally, Rajkiran has written the dialogues, and penned the lyrics of a few songs, for the Tamil version.

The film is scripted by debutants, Bibin Mohan and Aneesh Hameed. The film also stars Meena playing the lead with veteran Tamil actor Raj Kiran in an important role. It will mark the debut of Raj Kiran in the Malayalam film industry.

Joby George is bankrolling the venture under his banner Goodwill Entertainment. Gopi Sundar has been roped in to compose the tunes for this flick with lyrics penned by Harinarayanan. Renadive will be cranking the camera for this venture.

It may be noted that Mammootty had first worked with Ajai Vasudev in Rajadhi Raja that had hit the marquee in 2014. Their second film together was Masterpiece. Mammootty played a cop in this action thriller, while Unni Mukundan, Mukesh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Poonam Bajwa shared the screen space with him. The film was produced by CH Muhammed under his banner Royal Cinemas and was a success at the box office.

Meanwhile, Mammootty is currently busy with his upcoming political drama One. It is already well known that the star is playing the Chief Minister of Kerala in this film. The film, directed by Santhosh Viswanath, is bankrolled by ICHAIS Productions.

