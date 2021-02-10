Mammootty to star in film scripted by Murali Gopy

The film will be directed by Shibu Basheer and produced by Vijay Babu.

Flix Mollywood

Actor-producer Vijay Babu has confirmed that one of his biggest dreams is all set to come true very soon. He was announcing the Mammootty starrer that will be made under his banner, Friday Film House. The film is scripted by Murali Gopy.

In an interview with the Times of India, Vijay Babu said that the film's shooting will start in early 2022. The producer further added that it is being planned as a family entertainer with some mass elements.

The film will be directed by Shibu Basheer, we hear. According to the scriptwriter Murali Gopy, the film will kick-start soon after he is done with (scripting of) the Lucifer sequel Empuraan.

Mammootty has several projects going on at the moment. One of the most anticipated projects is Bheeshma Parvam, directed by Amal Neerad, which will go on floors soon. This project will be the first one for the Malayalam mega star post-lockdown.

Soubin Shahir and Lena are joining the cast of Bheeshma Parvam. The film is scripted by Ravi Shankar, Devadath Shaji and Mano Jose. Ravi Shankar, thanking the director for the opportunity, wrote on his social media page, “Thank you Amal Neerad for giving me an opportunity to be part of this dream project.”

Devadath also took to his social media page to write, “Blessed to be a part [of the film] as one of the writers. The journey so far is the sum of the love and support of all the people in my life. But on this occasion, I would like to express my sincerest gratitude and love to my mentor, director, and inspiration, Amal Neerad Sir, for giving me this dream opportunity. The very thought that the best of Malayalam cinema, including the legend Mammootty Sir, will be a part of this venture is unreal. Excited and looking forward to watching the characters and the world that we created come alive through them."

Mammootty’s next film to release will be The Priest, which is directed debutant Jofin T Chacko. Anto Joseph is bankrolling the film under his banner in association with filmmaker and producer B Unnikrishnan’s RD Illuminations. Manju Warrier has been roped in to play the female lead in it. Nikhila Vimal also has a prominent role.

Another upcoming film of Mammootty is One, a political drama in which he plays the Chief Minister of Kerala. Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Renji Panicker, Sreenivasan, Joju George, and Murali Gopy are playing important roles and Ishaani Krishna is making her acting debut with this flick. One, directed by Santhosh Viswanath, is bankrolled by ICHAIS Productions.

(Content provided by Digital Native)