Mammootty shares first look motion poster of Jayasurya's thriller 'Eesho'

'Eesho' is directed by Nadhirshah, who has also composed the songs for the film.

The makers of the upcoming Malayalam movie Eesho, starring actors Jayasurya and Namitha Pramod in the lead, released the first-look motion poster from the movie on Friday. Sporting a mysterious look with a beard and hoodie, Jayasurya is seen in an intriguing avatar in the motion poster. With a stormy backdrop, the first-look motion poster sets the tone right for a thriller. The tagline reads ‘Not From the Bible’.

The motion poster was unveiled by Mollywood star Mammootty. Sharing it on Friday, May 14 he wrote, “Unveiling the motion poster of Eesho ! Best wishes to Nadhirshah , Jayasurya , Arun Narayan & the entire team.” The thriller is spearheaded by filmmaker Nadirshah, who is also on board as the composer for the movie. Actor Jafer Idduki will be seen in an important role in the film.

Sujesh Hari has penned the lyrics for the songs, while Eesho has story, dialogues and script by Suneesh varanad. Although Nadirshah will be composing the songs, Jakes Bejoy will be taking care of the background music for the project. Award winning choreographer Brinda Master, who is gearing up to make her directorial debut with Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari’s Hey Sinamika, is in charge of dance choreography for the venture. Eesho has stunt choreography by Jolly Bastin.

Filmmaker Nadirshah, who made his directorial debut with the 2015 Malayalam film Amar Akbar Anthony, is also currently working on the upcoming Malayalam movie Kesu Ee Veedinte Nadhan.

Jayasurya will be seen in a number of upcoming films. He is currently working on films like Rama Sethu, Kathanar, Aadu 3 3D, Meri Awaz Suno, Sunny and Turbo Peter.

He was last seen in the recently released Malayalam movie Vellam. The Prajesh Sen directorial starred Samyuktha Menon opposite Jayasurya, while also featuring actors Siddique, Sreelakshmi, Santhosh Keezhattoor and Johny Antony in other supporting roles.

Meanwhile, actor Namitha Pramod is currently working on the upcoming movies Rajni and Professor Dinkan.