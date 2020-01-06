Mammootty’s ‘Shylock’ new poster out

Mollywood

The latest poster from the makers of Shylock featuring its lead actors Mammootty, Raj Kiran and Meena is gaining a lot of attention among the netizens. The poster has all the three actors clapping their hands happily looking on at something. The teasers for this film released earlier showed it to have oodles of comedy and action, and the poster unveiled now makes it out to be a complete family entertainer.

The film is directed by Ajai Vasudev, who is teaming up with Mammootty for the third time after Rajadhi Raja and Masterpiece. This family entertainer is scripted by debutants, Bibin Mohan and Aneesh Hameed. Joby George is bankrolling the venture under his banner Goodwill Entertainment. Gopi Sundar has been roped in to compose the tunes for this flick with lyrics penned by Harinarayanan. Renadive will be cranking the camera for this venture. Shylock is a bilingual that will be released in Tamil and Malayalam.

From the teaser released earlier and the title of the film, we can make out that Mammootty plays a ruthless money lender and gangster in this flick. The teaser also gave a fleeting glance of the Tamil actor Raj Kiran who is making his debut in Mollywood. Shylock is gearing up for release on January 23 amidst a lot of expectations.

Meanwhile, Mammootty is currently busy with his upcoming political drama One. It is already well known that the star is playing the Chief Minister of Kerala in this film. Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Renji Panicker and Sreenivasan, Joju George and Murali Gopy have been roped in for important roles and Ishaani Krishna, sister of Ahaana Krishna, is making her acting debut with One. The film, directed by Santhosh Viswanath, is bankrolled by ICHAIS Productions.

Meanwhile, Mammootty’s first collaboration with Manju Warrier has been launched. Reports are that Mammootty is playing a priest in this flick, which has not been titled yet.

Content provided by Digital Native