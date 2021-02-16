Mammoottyâ€™s â€˜The Priestâ€™ to Fahadhâ€™s â€˜Malikâ€™: Malayalam films ready to hit the screens

With theatres opening up after more than 10 months, 2021 will be an eventful year for audiences.

Flix MOLLYWOOD

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic came as a major setback for the film industry, with many filmmakers releasing their films directly on OTT platforms. However, with theatres opening up across the country, audiences can expect to see their favourite stars like Mammooty, Parvathy and Fahadh Faasil on the big screen again. Here is a list of eight Malayalam films that are all set for a theatrical release, starting from the second week of February.

Varthamanam

After a brief scuffle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Parvathy Thiruvothu and Roshan Mathew starrer Varthamanam is ready for a theatrical release on February 19. With National Award-winning filmmaker Sidharta Siva spearheading the project, Varthamanam tracks the journey of its female lead in a politically-charged university campus and tackles topical issues. The film is slated for release on February 19.

Watch the teaser here:

Aarkkariyam

Cinematographer Sanu John Vargheseâ€™s directorial debut is likely to strike a chord with audiences, as it is set during the COVID-19-induced lockdown. This Biju Menon, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Sharafudheen, Saiju Kurup and Arya Salim starrer is expected to hit the screens on February 26.

Watch the teaser here:

Ajagajantharam

Directed by Tinu Pappachan, Ajagajantharam stars Anothony Varghese and Arjun Ashokan in lead roles. The movie revolves around a temple festival and the unforeseen set of events that unfold as the story progresses. Ajagajantharam is scripted by Kichu Tellus and Vineeth Vishwan. It also stars Chemban Vinod, Sabumon Abdusamad, Sudhhy Koppa and Jaffer Idukki. The movie will also be released on February 26.

Find the motion poster here:

The Priest

More than 10 months after cinemas shut down, The Priest will be the first big Malayalam to hit the screens. The film stars Mammotty and Manju Warrier in the lead, who will be seen together for the first time. Fans can watch this horror film in theatres from March 4.

Watch the teaser here:

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

The ambitious period film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is one of the biggest Mollywood ventures of 2021. Packed with a star cast of actors such as Mohanlal, Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh and Siddique, the film retells the story of Kunjali Marakkar IV, the naval chieftain of the Samoothiri in the 16th century. Directed by Priyadharshan, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is scheduled to release in cinemas on March 26.

Watch the trailer here:

Malik

The crime-cum-political thriller Malik, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, features Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. The actor-director duo has previously collaborated on critically acclaimed projects such as Take Off and C U Soon. Malik is inspired by real-life events of a minority community on the coast who start a rebellion movement. It will hit the cinemas on May 13, 2021.

Mohan Kumar Fans

At the heart of this Kunchacko Boban starrer is the story of an actor who fails to experience the sweet taste of success. Mohan Kumar Fans is directed by Jis Joy and produced by Listin Stephen under the banner of Magic Frames. Screenwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay has teamed up for the project. Mohan Kumar Fans is set to release in theatres on June 1, 2021.

Watch the trailer here:

C U Soon

After its OTT release in October 2020, C U Soon garnered attention for being the first Indian movie filmed entirely through computer screens. After receiving positive reviews from critics and the audience, it was recently announced that C U Soon will be adapted for the big screen as well. Actor Fahadh Faasil revealed that a separate version of the film will be shot for its theatrical release, with the same script and cast. The OTT version of the movie was directed by Mahesh Narayan and starred Roshan Mathew, Fahadh Faasil and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles. It was released on Amazon Prime Video on September 1, 2020.