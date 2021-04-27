Mammoottyâ€™s political-thriller â€˜Oneâ€™ out on OTT

The Santosh Vishwanath directorial hit the big screens on March 26 this year.

Mollywood star Mammoottyâ€™s recently- released Malayalam movie One is now out on Over-the-Top platform Netflix. The movie premiered on April 27.

Mammootty shared a poster from the movie where he is seen donning a white shirt and veshti, essaying the role of a politician. The 69-year-old actor announced on Twitter that the movie will be streaming on Netflix from Tuesday.

Helmed by filmmaker Santhosh Vishwanath, One stars actors Mammootty, Murali Gopy, Joju George, Siddique, Mathew Thomas, Ishaani Krishna, Gayatri Arun and Nimisha Sajayan in pivotal roles. The political-thriller was initially slated for theatrical release on May 22 last year but the release had to be postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. The film finally hit the big screens on March 26 this year.

Mammooty is seen playing the role of Kadakkal Chandran, Chief Minister of Kerala in the movie. Turning the spotlight on his political journey, the plot tracks how the politician manages to bring the right to recall tool to use it against his corrupt counterparts. Whether Kadakkal Chandran will be able to pursue his fight against unfair governance and politically corrupt ideologies while adhering to his duties as Chief Minister, forms the rest of the story.

One is bankrolled by Sreelakshmi R under the banner of Ichais Productions, while the movie was distributed by Anto Joseph Film Company. The film has background score and soundtrack by musician Gopi Sundar and cinematography by Vaidy Somasundaram. Nishad Yusuf was on board as the editor for the project.

The Malayalam star is currently working on the upcoming Malayalam movie Bheeshma Parvam. Directed by Amal Neerad, the gangster-drama stars Mammootty in the titular role. The movie also features actors Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Shine Tom Chacko, Dileesh Pothan, Farhaan Faasil and Anasuya Bharadwaj in important roles.

