Mammootty’s 'Peranbu' tops IMDb list of highest rated Indian movies of 2019

Entertainment

'Peranbu' has been creating waves in the international circuit by featuring in prestigious film festivals abroad.

Peranbu, on its theatrical release earlier this year was critically acclaimed, and has been creating waves in the international circuit by featuring in prestigious film festivals abroad. Starring Mammootty in the lead role, the film also stars child actor Sadhana, Anjali and Anjali Ameer, a trans woman actor from Kerala.

Now the film has been named as the top Indian movie of 2019 in a list released by IMDb which is determined by visitors' ratings. The other top-rated films are Uri: The Surgical Strike which got second place; Gully Boy and Article 15 at third and fourth places respectively. Chhichhore, Super 30, Badla, The Tashkent Files, Kesari and Lucifer are the other films that made it to the list.

In a press release, Col Needham, Founder and CEO of the website, said, “It’s wonderful to see such a diverse list of films resonating with fans this year, including the #3 customer-rated film Gully Boy, which is India’s official entry for the 92nd Academy Awards. I’m also delighted to see the Tamil title Peranbu and the Malayalam film Lucifer charting on our Top 10 list this year, once again demonstrating that customers worldwide are embracing dynamic titles in a variety of Indian languages.”

Peranbu was premiered at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam (IFFR) earlier last year and received a positive response. It was then screened at the Shanghai International Film Festival where also it received an extremely good response.The film has been written and directed by the acclaimed director Ram. It also stars Samuthirakani, Vadivukkarasi, Livingston, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Siddique and Aruldoss. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music for this flick with Theni Eswar wielding the camera and Suriya Pradhaman editing. The film is bankrolled by PL Thenappan under his banner Sri Rajalakshmi Films. Peranbu is a bilingual that was released in Tamil and Malayalam simultaneously.

Content provided by Digital Native