Mammootty’s ‘One’ to be shot at Kerala Legislative Assembly old complex

The actor plays Kerala Chief Minister in the film and the makers have managed to obtain permission to shoot at the old assembly complex to shoot some important scenes.

It was earlier reported that Malayalam mega star Mammootty is playing the Chief Minister of Kerala in the upcoming film One. Though this is not the first time the star is playing Chief Minister of a state (he had done so in the Tamil film Makkal Aatchi decades ago and more recently played former Andhra Chief Minister YSR in Yatra), One will have the distinction of being the first film to be shot at the Kerala Legislative Assembly old complex. The venue was never open for film shootings till date but the makers of One have managed to obtain the permission to shoot some important scenes realistically.

Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Renji Panicker and Sreenivasan, Joju George and Murali Gopy have been roped in for important roles in the film. Ishaani Krishna, sister of Ahaana Krishna, is making her acting debut with One. The film, directed by Santhosh Viswanath, is bankrolled by ICHAIS Productions.

While One is under progress, Mammootty’s Mamangam hit the marquee a few days ago but did not fare well at the box office. Mamangam is a period film based on a medieval fair for the warriors. It was bankrolled by Venu Kunnampilly under the banner Kavya Films. Directed by noted filmmaker M Padma Kumar, it was made on a heavy budget of Rs 50 crore.

The star’s next film release will be Shylock, a bilingual that will be released in Tamil and Malayalam. The film is directed by Ajai Vasudev, who is teaming up with Mammootty for the third time.

Touted to be a family entertainer, the film is scripted by debutants, Bibin Mohan and Aneesh Hameed. Joby George is bankrolling the venture under his banner Goodwill Entertainment. Gopi Sunder has been roped in to compose the tunes for this flick with lyrics penned by Harinarayanan. Renadive will be cranking the camera for this venture.

