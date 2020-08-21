Mammoottyâ€™s new film is with debut director Ratheena

Ratheena has earlier worked as executive producer in the critically acclaimed film â€˜Uyareâ€™.

Flix Mollywood

Malayalam megastar Mammootty has time and again given opportunities for young filmmakers and several directors have made their debut with him. This time around, Mammootty has agreed to work with Ratheena Sharshad, who is all set to make her directorial debut. Having worked as the executive producer in the critically acclaimed film Uyare, Ratheena has managed to get some of the best talents in the Malayalam film industry for her debut film.

While she has roped in the mega star Mammootty to play the lead role, the film has an impressive technical crew with Girish Gangadharan to handle the cinematography, Deepu Joseph for editing and Jakes Bejoy to compose the tunes. The filmâ€™s script is handled by Harshad and the Suhas-Sharfu duo. This yet to be titled film will be bankrolled by George Sebastian, Arjun Ravindran, and Shyam Mohan.

There is no doubt that Mammootty is one of the busiest actors in the tinsel town. He currently has a slew of films in various stages of production. His last film to hit the silver screens was Shylock earlier this year. Having directed Mammootty in Rajadhi Raja and Masterpiece, director Ajai Vasudev got the opportunity to work with the star for the third time in Shylock. The movie was dubbed in Tamil as Kuberan.

Mammootty is currently expecting the release of the political drama One. The star is playing the Chief Minister of Kerala in this film. Ishaani Krishna, sister of actor Ahaana Krishna, is making her acting debut with One. The supporting cast also includes Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Renji Panicker, Sreenivasan, Joju George and Murali Gopy. The film, directed by Santhosh Viswanath, is bankrolled by ICHAIS Productions. One is currently in the post production stage and its release date is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, there are talks about the sequel to Big B titled Bilal being in progress. There were reports earlier that the groundwork for Bilal has begun and is proceeding at a swift pace. Gopi Sundar has already begun composing the tunes and he confirmed it by posting a picture with director Amal Neerad on his social media page.

Big B starred Mammootty in the lead role and its sequel will also have him as the hero. The newest addition to the cast will be filmmaker and actor Lal Jr. Unni R in association with Suhas and Sharfu of Varathan fame will be penning the script for Bilal.

(Content provided by Digital Native)