Mammootty’s mother Fathima Ismail passes away in Kochi

The 93-year-old, who was suffering from age-related illnesses, breathed her last at a private hospital in Kochi in the early hours of Friday, April 21.

Flix News

Fathima Ismail, mother of Malayalam superstar Mammootty, passed away at a private hospital in Kochi in the early hours of Friday, April 21. The 93-year-old was suffering from age-related illnesses. Her last rites will be performed at the Chembu Muslim Jamath Mosque at 4 pm on Friday.

Fathima was known for her ‘lady-next-door’ image and was a popular figure in her village, Chembu, near Kochi. Besides Mammootty, who is her eldest son, Fathima is survived by two other sons, actor Ibrahim Kutty and Zakariah; and three daughters, Ameena, Sauda, and Shafeena. Her husband Panaparambil Ismail predeceased her. Actor Dulquer Salmaan is her grandson.

Politicians and celebrities from the Malayalam film industry took to social media to pay their tributes to the actor’s mother. Condoling her death, Thiruvananthapuram Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor wrote, “Spoke to Mammootty this morning to express my sincere condolences on the passing of his mother. As I have grown older I have become much closer to my own mother, and I am aware of the preciousness of this irreplaceable bond. May he find the peace of mind to cope with his loss.”

With IANS inputs