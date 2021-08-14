Mammootty’s latest pic has fans in awe over his timeless look

Mammootty, who is fondly known as Mammukka, took to social media to share his image from a recent photoshoot, which has now gone viral.

Mollywood star Mammootty, fondly known as Mammukka, took to social media to share one of his new photos from a recent photoshoot that has fans going gaga at how ‘timeless’ the actor looks at 69. The actor’s commitment towards fitness has also been appreciated by members from the film fraternity, as well as the actor’s fans.

On Saturday, August 14, Mammootty shared a monochrome image wherein he is seen sporting a casual look in a white tee and jeans. He completes the debonair look with his stylish hairdo and beard. In the caption, he mentioned that the styling as well as photography was done by actor, photographer and stylist Shaani Shaki.

The photo has since gone viral – from industry trackers to film journalists, as well as audiences, many have shared the photo and wondered how Mammootty has managed to look so youthful. Actors Soubin Shahir, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Tovino Thomas were among actors from the industry who expressed their admiration for Mammootty’s new photo and commented on his Instagram post. His son, actor Dulquer Salmaan, also reshared the photo on Instagram. “How in the world does he do this???” actor Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote below Dulquer Salmaan’s post.

“I don't mean disrespect, in fact, it's ONLY RESPECT, but this gene makeup and lifestyle choices should be studied. He's turning 70,” journalist Vivek Nambiar wrote. Pranita Jonnalagedda, who works as a content manager at Telugu OTT platform Aha, wrote, “Ageing like fine wine looks like Mammootty's latest still.” Social media users also drew parallels between the actor’s first on-screen appearance as a teenage boy and his latest photo. Fans noted how Mammootty, with his photos, is reiterating time and again that age is just a number.

Wishes poured in from all quarters when Mammootty recently comple ted 50 years in cinema. He is currently working on upcoming films such as Bheeshma Parvam and Agent.