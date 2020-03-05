Mammootty’s ‘Bilal’ shooting schedules chalked out

Reports are that the team has planned a one-month schedule in Kochi where some important portions will be shot.

Flix Mollywood

The shooting of the much-expected Mammootty starrer Bilal will commence in Kochi this month. Reports are that the team has planned a one-month schedule in Kochi where some important portions will be shot. After this schedule in Kochi is wrapped up, the Bilal team will be moving over to Kolkata where some important scenes will be canned.

The groundwork for the Big B sequel, titled Bilal, began several months ago and there was an update a few days ago that music composer Gopi Sundar has begun composing the tunes for the film.

Big B starred Mammootty in the lead role and its sequel will also have him as the hero. Recently, it has been confirmed that Bala, who played one of Mammootty’s brothers in Big B, has signed a deal to star in the sequel as well. Unni R in association with Suhas and Sharfu of Varathan fame, will be penning the script for Bilal. Reports are that Mamta Mohandas is also in talks to play a role in the film but it has not been confirmed yet.

Big B starred Mammootty in the title role with Nafisa Ali playing the female lead. Others in the star cast in supporting roles included Manoj K Jayan, Bala, Sumit Naval, Shereveer Vakil, Pasupathy and Vijayaraghavan. The technical crew of Big B comprised Samir Thahir for cinematography, Alphons Joseph for composing music for songs and Gopi Sundar for background score and Vivek Harshan for editing.

Meanwhile, the megastar’s The Priest, which is being directed by debutant Jofin T Chacko, is in the making. Anto Joseph is bankrolling the film under his banner in association with filmmaker B Unni Krishnan. Manju Warrier has been roped in to play the female lead in it. Besides Manju Warrier, The Priest will also have Nikhila Vimal in an important role.

