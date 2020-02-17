Mammootty releases first look poster of Antony Varghese’s ‘Dev Fakir’

Debutant Zac Harriss will direct the film and Haneef Adeni will script it.

Flix Mollywood

The first look poster of Antony Varghese’ new film was released by Malayalam megastar Mammootty on his social media page. The poster has garnered the attention for its unique title, Dev Fakir.

Sharing the first poster of the film on Facebook, Mammootty wrote, "Unveiling The Title Poster of Dev Fakir. Best Wishes to Haneef Adeni , Antony Varghese , Badusha & Zac Harriss."

Debutant Zac Harriss will be wielding the megaphone for this venture with Haneef Adeni penning the film and bankrolling it in association with production controller Badusha. Gopi Sunder has been roped in to compose the tunes for this film while the editing is to be done by Shameer Muhammed.

Antony Varghese’s next film to hit the marquee is titled Aanaparambile World Cup. Wielding the megaphone for this venture is Nikhil Premraj, who has scripted it as well. Apparently, Antony Varghese will be playing a football coach to a group of kids. The shooting of Aanaparambile World Cup began in Malappuram and is progressing steadily. It is expected to hit the marquee this year.

And then, there is Falimy too needing the actor’s attention. The film, which is written and directed by Nithish Sahadev, is bankrolled by Jude Anthany Joseph in association with Aravind Kurup. Touted to be a family entertainer, Falimy has debutants Aswin Nandakumar for cinematography, Ankit Menon for music and Anand Menon for editing in the technical crew.

Yet another of Antony Varghese’s films, Meri Jaan, announced on New Year’s Day, is currently in the making. The film will mark the directorial debut of Abhishek KS, a close friend of Antony Varghese, with Anuraj OB scripting it. Dr Paul Varghese is bankrolling it under his banner Paul’s Entertainment.

Antony, who began his acting career with Lijo Jose Pellissery’s critically acclaimed film Angamaly Diaries, has since then had two more film releases.

