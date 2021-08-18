Mammootty, Mohanlal announce Kaapa starring Manju Warrier and Prithviraj

The film is directed by Venu and also features actors Anna Ben and Asif Ali.

On Wednesday morning, Malayalam cinema's top two stars Mammootty and Mohanlal shared the motion poster of an upcoming film titled Kaapa on their social media pages. Manju Warrier, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Anna Ben and Asif Ali appear as illustrations against landmarks of Thiruvananthapuram in the motion poster. The film is directed by Venu, cinematographer-turned- filmmaker who has made movies like Daya, Munnariyippu and Carbon. The story and screenplay is by popular Malayalam writer GR Indugopan.

The film title refers to the KAAPA Act or the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Act, 2007, which puts people who are a threat to the society in prison. In other words it is the Goonda Act of Kerala for action against 'goons', but has always come under criticism for being draconian and subject to misuse.

Mammootty and Mohanlal’s Facebook posts say, "This is a venture initiated by FEFKA Writers Union and I wish them all the very best!"

Veteran actor Nandhu becomes the narrator of the short motion poster, which shows Thiruvananthapuram's famous landmarks as the Padmanabha Swamy Temple, the Secretariat, the Kovalam lighthouse, the central railway station, the Palayam mosque, the Connemora market and the East Fort. Nandhu explains the Goonda Act and refers to Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reviving the act four years ago, when a certain crime happens in Ernakulam. The intelligence made a list of 2011 goons out of which 237 are in Thiruvananthapuram, Nandhu explains and adds, “that’s the time all of this happens here.”

There is a spirited background music accompanying the narration. Music comes from Justin Varghese, known for his beautiful work in films like Thanneermathan Dinangal and more recently Joji.

The cinematography is by Sanu John Varughese who recently turned filmmaker with Aarkariyam. The editing is by editor-director Mahesh Narayanan whose recent film with Fahadh Faasil, Malik, is still the talk of the town. The producers of the film are Dolwin Kuriakose, Jinu V Abraham and Dileesh Nair.