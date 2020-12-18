Mammootty, Mohanlal and others launch video song from Indrajith's 'Aaha'

The song was released on actor Indrajith's birthday.

A song video from Indrajithâ€™s upcoming film Aaha was launched today by the two icons of Malayalam cinema â€“ Mammootty and Mohanlal. Launching the video song, Mollywood star Mammooty wrote, "Birthday wishes to dear Indrajith and glad to share the theme song of Aaha. Wishing Indran and the entire team just the best."

While launching the video song Mohanlal wrote, "Happy Birthday Indrajith Sukumaran and Best wishes to team 'AAHA'

Besides the two icons, leading stars in Mollywood, Asif Ali, Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jayasurya also shared the video. Other than Mammootty and Mohanlal, the song was also be shared by Tamil actors Vijay Sethupathi and Karthi on their social media handles.

Happy to present

Malayalam #Aaha video song

and best wishes to the team.

HBD @Indrajith_S bro!



https://t.co/QNwWBYJpCO pic.twitter.com/tLewLqCisJ â€” Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) December 17, 2020

Indrajith Sukumaran plays the lead role in Aaha. Bibin Paul Samuel will be making his directorial debut with this flick which is based on the popular sport in Kerala, the tug of war also known as Vadamvali. The film has been inspired by the Aaha Neeloor team that had won 72 of the 73 matches they played in the year 2008. Tobit Chirayath has scripted Aaha. While Indrajith plays the lead role, it also stars Amit Chakalakkal and Ashwin K Kumar in major roles. Santhy Balachandran plays the female lead. Aaha is produced by Prem Abraham under the banner Zsa Zsa Productions. The technical crew of this film includes Rahul Balachandran for cinematography, and Sayanora Philip and Shiyad Kabeer (background score) as music directors. Aaha was scheduled for April release this year but had to be put off due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Other than Aaha, Indrajith has a number of films in his kitty. Of this, Kurup, directed by Srinath Rajendran, is lined up for release. The film, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, is scripted by Daniell Sayooj Nair and K S Aravind while Jithin K Jose has penned the story. The filmmakers have done a lot of research before Kurup went on the floors as it is based on a true incident.

Indrajithâ€™s other film Thuramukham is also waiting for release. Thuramukham is directed by Rajeev Ravi of Kammati Paadam fame. He is also in charge of its scripting. The film has Nivin Pauly and Nimisha Sajayan playing the lead roles. It also has Poornima Indrajith, Joju George, and Poornima Indrajith in the star cast. Thuramukham is produced by Sukumar Thekkepat under the banner Thekkepat Films. Thuramukham is based on the popular play of the same name, which was written by KM Chidambaram. Scripted by Gopan Chidambaram, son of KM Chidambaram, the film is on the famous protests against the â€˜chappaâ€™ system that was practiced in the Cochin harbor during the 1950s.

Indrajith is part of the Mohanlal starrer Ram, directed by Jeethu Joseph. Saikumar and Siddique have been signed up for supporting roles. Ram is touted to be an action thriller produced jointly by Abhishek Films and Passion Studios.

Besides these films, Indrajith has also signed the deal to star in Ayalvashi, which will have his brother Prithviraj in the lead role.