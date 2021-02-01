Mammootty-Manju Warrier’s ‘The Priest’ release date out

A thriller directed by Jofin T Chacko, ‘The Priest’ will be the first Malayalam superstar movie to have a theatrical release since cinemas reopened on January 13.

Malayalam thriller The Priest, starring Mammootty and Manju Warrier in the lead, will release in theatres on March 4. Mammootty tweeted the news with a poster saying, “In cinemas from March 4, 2021”.

The poster shows Mammootty wearing a cap, a pair of glasses and a beard, alongside Manju Warrier, Nikhila Vimal and Saniya Iyappan as well as a little girl.

The film is written and directed by newcomer Jofin T Chacko. It is produced by Anto Joseph, B Unnikrishnan and VN Babu. The editor of the film is Shameer Muhammed and the music composer is Rahul Raj. The film is also of interest to those who would like to see two celebrated actors – Mammootty and Manju Warrier – come together in a film for the first time.

This will be the first Malayalam superstar movie to have a theatrical release since cinemas reopened on January 13 after being closed for 10 months due to the lockdown to contain COVID-19. Movie theatres opened late in Kerala, after most other states, with the Tamil film Master, starring Vijay, being the first to release.

A week later, Jayasurya’s Vellam became the first Malayalam film to release in theatres since the lockdown.

Only days ahead of the state government’s decision to reopen theatres this year, Mohanlal – another superstar in Mollywood – had announced that his upcoming film Drishyam 2, a sequel to the popular 2013 film Drishyam, would have an OTT release, on Amazon Prime Video. The news was not received well by many, who had been hoping that the sequel of the much-celebrated film will have a theatrical release. Distributors especially were not happy with the move.

In this scenario, Mammootty’s announcement about the theatrical release of The Priest is likely to bring a lot of appreciation and cheer.