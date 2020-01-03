Mammootty-Manju Warrier film launched

Mollywood

The official launch of the Mammootty-Manju Warrier starrer took place recently amidst a lot of expectations. This is the first time Mammootty and Manju Warrier are sharing the screen space despite being the film industry for decades. Besides Manju Warrier, the film will also have Nikhila Vimal in an important role.

Reports are that Mammootty is playing a priest in this flick, which has not been titled yet. Sources in the know say that it is a thriller that has impressed Mammootty so much that he allotted dates on a priority basis. Anto Joseph is bankrolling the film under his banner in association with filmmaker B Unni Krishnan. The technical crew will include Akhil George for camerawork.

While this untitled film has been launched, Mammootty’s Shylock is gearing up for release on January 23. It is a bilingual that will be released in Tamil and Malayalam. The film is directed by Ajai Vasudev, who is teaming up with Mammootty for the third time.

Touted to be a family entertainer, Shylock is scripted by debutants, Bibin Mohan and Aneesh Hameed. Joby George is bankrolling the venture under his banner Goodwill Entertainment. Gopi Sundar has been roped in to compose the tunes for this flick with lyrics penned by Harinarayanan, Viveka and Raj Kiran. Renadive is cranking the camera for this venture.

Mammootty also has the political drama One in his kitty. It is already well known that the Malayalam megastar Mammootty is playing the Chief Minister of Kerala in this film. Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Renji Panicker, Sreenivasan, Joju George and Murali Gopy have been roped in for important roles and Ishaani Krishna, sister of Ahaana Krishna, is making her acting debut with One. The film, directed by Santhosh Viswanath, is bankrolled by ICHAIS Productions.

