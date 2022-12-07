Mammootty-Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam to premiere at IFFK

This year’s International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) is scheduled to take place between 9th and 16th of December.

Flix Mollywood

Mollywood star Mammootty announced on Tuesday, December 6, that his upcoming film with director Lijo Jose Pellissery Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam is set to premiere at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). It is written by S Hareeh. The director-screenwriter duo have earlier teamed up for critically acclaimed films like Jallikattu and Churuli. IFFK is scheduled to be held at Thiruvananthapuram between December 9 and 16.

The film stars actor Ramya Pandian in the lead. She rose to fame with her performance in the 2016 Tamil film Joker. Earlier on September 7, conveying her wishes to actor Mammootty on his birthday, she noted that she had a good experience working with the actor. “Happy birthday @mammukka sir … had a great experience working with you … wishing you happiness,health and lot of blockbuster movies,” Ramya wrote. Ramya also became popular through the Tamil reality show Cooku With Comali.

The teaser, which was unveiled in July this year, featured Mammootty recreating a dialogue from the popular 1973 Tamil film Gauravam. We see two types of lights - red and green - visible in the setting, dividing the frame in two halves, and Mammootty plays characters appearing in both halves. Mammootty is also seen shifting from one side to the other, as he recreates the scene wherein Sivaji appeared in a dual role as a barrister and his nephew who is an amateur lawyer.

Mammootty’s last film was the revenge thriller Rorschach, while he has the film Kaathal: The Core co-starring actor Jyothika in the pipeline.