Mammootty launches first-look poster of Shane Nigam starrer ‘Bermuda’

‘Bermuda’ is directed by award-winning filmmaker TK Rajeev Kumar and stars Shane Nigam and Shaylee Krishen in the lead roles.

The makers of the upcoming Malayalam movie Bermuda released the first-look poster of the movie on Friday, May 28. Helmed by filmmaker TK Rajeev Kumar, the movie stars actors Shane Nigam and Shaylee Krishen. The first-look poster of the movie features Shane Nigam resting in water, with his face partially submerged. The poster, which creates suspense about the theme of the film, was unveiled by Mollywood star Mammootty. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Unveiling the First Look Poster of #Bermuda ! Best wishes to T K Rajeev Kumar, Shane Nigam & the entire team.”

Shane Nigam also shared the poster on his social media handles and extended his gratitude to Mammootty for unveiling the poster. “First Look Poster of BERMUDA Thank you so much Mammooka for launching the poster #TK_RajeevKumar #ShaneNigam #VinayFortt,” Shane Nigam shared on Facebook. The film has been predominantly shot in Thiruvananthapuram. Bermuda is scripted by Krishnadas Panki, while Shelly Calist, who worked the camera for the hit Tamil movie Aruvi, is on board as the cinematographer. Apart from starring Shane Nigam and Shaylee Krishen in the lead roles, Bermuda will also feature Vinay Forrt in a significant role. The soundtracks and background score for the movie will be set to tune by composer Ramesh Narayan, while Sreekar Prasad, who has won eight national awards, has been roped in as the editor.

Kumbalangi Nights fame actor Shane Nigam will also be seen in the upcoming Malayalam movie Veyil. The makers of the movie announced in the month of April this year that Veyil will release on June 4. Veyil is written and directed by debutant Sarath Menon, and is produced by Joby George Thadathil under the banner of Goodwill Entertainments. It features Shane Nigam, Shine Tom Chacko, Merin Jose Pottackal and James Eliya in pivotal roles. It also stars Saed Imran, Sree Rekha and Anandhu PM, among others, in supporting roles.

Shaylee Krishen, who was born at the borders of Kashmir, made her debut in acting with the Amazon Prime Video series The Last Hour. She will also be seen in award-winning director and cinematographer Santosh Sivan’s upcoming Malayalam movie Jack and Jill.