Mammootty hails resilience of people helping each other during dark times

Mammootty wrote a Facebook post yesterday, asking fans to stand up as the lamps of love and kindness.

Flix Mollywood

Actor Mammotty took to Facebook on Monday, urging his followers to derive strength to cope with these tough times from the good deeds that are also happening around us. He wrote to his fans that even amidst these turbulent times, the light of human love and sacrifice is persistent among everyone and to asked them to turn to “the lights of hope that are not going off” for comfort.

He wrote, “The world is going through a painful, painful time that our generation has never experienced, which we are not familiar with. The whole human race is standing helpless. The challenges are getting really tough for Kerala - floods, landslides and a plane crash. The wound left by each one is deep. But the comfort is that the lights of hope are not going off. We have seen this in the flood. Amazing signs of human love, sacrifice. The noble self-courage of people who say we are together in any danger."

While the entire world is dealing with its own share of bad news due to the coronavirus, explosions, oil spills and political turbulence, Kerala was also having a big share of doom the past week. Bad news after bad news had struck the state-floods, multiple landslides and the air crash hitting one after the other. The resilience of people who were helping each other; the kindness, love and sacrifice that the people exhibited even at the face of unprecedented calamity in the state had caught headlines and spread some warmth throughout the country.

p>Mammootty’s One is currently under post production where he plays a fictional Kerala Chief Minister. There are also speculations that One will stream directly on an OTT platform, skipping a theatrical release. His upcoming movie The Priest, also starring Manju Warrier is undergoing the filming process. His latest,Shylock, had hit theatres in January this year.