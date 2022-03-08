Mammootty is an army officer in first-look poster of Telugu film Agent

‘Agent’ also stars Akhil Akknineni, who is Naga Chaitanya’s brother, and debutante Sakshi Vaidya in the lead.

Flix Tollywood

Mollywood star Mammootty has joined Akhil Akkineni upcoming action movie, Agent. The makers unveiled the first-look poster featuring the actor earlier on Monday, March 8. In it, Mammootty is seen as an army officer, and the makers captioned the poster as ‘The Devil Ruthless Savior’. Sharing the announcement with fans, AK Entertainments, the production banner bankrolling the film wrote: “A Stalwart of Indian Cinema who paved his own path with Discipline & Dedication.Megastar @mammukkaJoins the shoot of #AGENT. Can’t wait to witness the magic on sets.”

Agent marks the first-time collaboration of Akhil Akkineni and director Surender Reddy. The film's poster, which was released earlier, showed Akhil with a six-pack and a tattoo of a ram on his back. Akhil, who is the brother of Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya, will likely be seen in an action-packed role in Agent.

Debutante Sakshi Vaidya is roped in as the lead female character starring opposite Akhil in the spy thriller. Noted Telugu writer Vakkantham Vamsi has penned the story for the film, while it is being produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema.

Composer Hip Hop Thamizha will be taking care of the soundtracks and background score, while Ragul Herian Dharuman cranks the camera. National Award-winner Naveen Nooli is the editor while Avinash Kolla is the art director. Mammootty has a number of films in the pipeline including Bheshma Parvam and CBI 5 in the pipeline.

Written and directed by Amal Neerad, the film has music by Sushin Shyam and cinematography by Anend C Chandran. Mammootty essays the role of Michael in the gangster flick. The cast includes actors Anasuya Bharadwaj, Tabu, Anjali, Shine Tom Chacko, Jinu Joseph, Dileesh Pothan, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Farhaan Faasil, Nedumudi Venu, Sudev Nair, Lena, Srindaa, KPAC Lalitha, Nadhiya Moidu, Anagha, Veena Nandakumar, Padmaraj Ratheesh, Shebin Benson, Abu Salim, Harish Uthaman, Nisthar Sait, Hareesh Peradi, and Maala Parvathi.