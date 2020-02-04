Mammootty and director Vysakh to tie up for ‘New York’

This is the third collaboration of the actor and the director, after ‘Pokkiri Raja’ and its sequel ‘Madhura Raja’.

Following the success of Madhura Raja, Malayalam megastar Mammootty and director Vysakh are all set to team up again for a film titled New York. It will be shot entirely in the United States.

Director Vysakh took to social media to share the news, "Friends...I am so happy to announce that I am once again joining with my dearest Mammokka... This time the whole movie is going to be shot in the USA. Titled as New York, the movie will be bankrolled by UGM Productions, one of the leading production companies in Malayalam, and scripted by Ira fame Naveen John. I expect all your prayers and blessings that would support this family action thriller movie. Thanks Vysakh (sic)."

The project will mark the third collaboration of Mammootty and Vysakh, after the huge success of Pokkiri Raja and its recently released sequel Madhura Raja. The film will be scripted by Naveen John, who wrote Unni Mukundan's film Ira.

For New York, Mammootty is expected to be joined by some established names from Hollywood as well as from Malayalam cinema.

In the meantime, Mammootty will be wrapping up his current assignments. He has One in the post production stage. Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Renji Panicker, Sreenivasan, Joju George and Murali Gopy have been roped in for important roles and Ishaani Krishna, sister of Ahaana Krishna, is making her acting debut with One. The film, directed by Santhosh Viswanath, is bankrolled by ICHAIS Productions.

Mammootty is presently busy with The Priest, which is being directed by debutant Jofin T Chacko. It is a thriller that has impressed the star so much that he allotted dates for it pushing back other projects in the pipeline. Anto Joseph is bankrolling the film under his banner in association with filmmaker B Unni Krishnan.

Manju Warrier has been roped in to play the female lead in the film. Incidentally, this is the first time Mammootty and Manju Warrier are acting in a film together. Besides Manju Warrier, The Priest will also have Nikhila Vimal in an important role.

