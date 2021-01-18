Mammootty and Amal Neerad to tie up for a new project

The actor and the director were working on â€˜Bilalâ€™, the sequel to â€˜Big Bâ€™ when COVID-19 broke out.

While the release of Bilal is awaited, the filmâ€™s lead actor and director are teaming up for a fresh project on a smaller budget. Malayalam superstar Mammootty and director Amal Neerad will begin work on the new untitled project soon and it will start rolling from February 3.

Besides Mammootty in the lead role, the film will also have Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi playing pivotal roles.

Sources in the know say that Bilal, sequel to the popular film Big B, is planned on a larger canvas with shooting locations earmarked in some foreign locations, and it will be possible to take off only after the COVID-19 pandemic is under control.

Incidentally, Mammootty will be on a film set after a yearâ€™s break. It may be noted here that the megastar last shot for Jofin Chackoâ€™s The Priest last February and with the COVID-19 lockdown announced in March he had to take a break.

The film is directed by debutant Jofin T Chacko. Anto Joseph is bankrolling the film under his banner in association with filmmaker B Unnikrishnanâ€™s RD Illuminations. Manju Warrier has been roped in to play the female lead in it. Nikhila Vimal also plays an important role. Others in the cast include Sreenath Bhasi, Saniya Iyappan, Jagadish, Madhupal, Baby Monica and Venkitesh VP.

The technical crew of The Priest comprises Jofin T Chacko for penning the story, Shyam Menon and Deepu Pradeep for screenplay, Rahul Raj for music, Akhil George for cinematography and Shameer Muhammed for editing. While the shooting of The Priest is completed and the film is anticipated to hit the marquee on February 4, Mammoottyâ€™s political thriller One is also pending release.

One is a political drama in which Mammootty plays the Chief Minister of Kerala. Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Renji Panicker, Sreenivasan, Joju George, and Murali Gopy are playing important roles in the film. Ishaani Krishna is making her acting debut with this flick. One, directed by Santhosh Viswanath, is bankrolled by ICHAIS Productions.

Besides these films, Mammootty has agreed to work with Ratheena Sharshad, who is all set to make her directorial debut.

