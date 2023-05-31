Mamata Banerjee joins protest rally in Kolkata on wrestlers' issue

Mamata Banerjee said that the harassment of the wrestlers, who had brought prestige and honour for the country, is a matter of shame.

news

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, May 31, joined a rally to protest against the recent manhandling of the wrestlers by Delhi Police. On Tuesday, she had advised state Sports Minister Arup Biswas to organise the protest rally involving the people from the sports fraternity. Just before the protest rally started at around 4 pm, Biswas announced that there would be a surprise midway. When the rally reached the Bhawanipur area, the Chief Minister joined the rally holding a placard that read "We want Justice."

Mamata had been vocal about the manhandling of wrestlers and said that the harassment of the wrestlers, who had brought prestige and honour for the country, is a matter of shame for the country. At the end of the rally, she said that it is a matter of shame that the wrestlers had to go to the bank of River Ganga to discard medals there.

"We support the demand of the wrestlers for immediate arrest of the individual accused of sexual harassment. Our movement on this issue will continue in the coming days as well. It is a matter of shame that our wrestlers who brought honour and support for the country are facing such humiliations. Our full support and solidarity is with them," she said.