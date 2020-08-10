'Mamangam' star and basketball player Prachi Tehlanâ€™s wedding pictures go viral

The actor had played Unnimaya in 'Mamangam'.

Flix Mollywood

Prachi Tehlan, Mamangam actor and national netball and basketball player, shared pictures of her wedding, which took place in New Delhi as a closed ceremony on the 7th of August, on her social media handle. These pictures of her looking gorgeous in a red zari lehenga, with intricate traditional zardoori embroidery flowing down the length of her skirt have gone viral. Rohit Saroha, the groom, clad in a royal white sherwani in the wedding pictures, is a Delhi based businessman and conservationist.

The function consisted only of family, close relatives and friends. Prachi had been sharing pictures of the ceremonies preceding the wedding on social media, letting her fans also be a part of an occasion of importance to her.

Sharing a picture with the groom she captioned it, â€˜Mr. and Mrs. Sarohaâ€™.The multitalented actor had revealed that she and Rohit had been friends since 2012 and that it was during the lockdown that they became closer to each other. She had also hinted that the wedding was a surprise even to her, and that she never had any plans to get married so soon.

The actor also was a prominent netball player, having led the Indian Netball team as the captain in the 2010 Commonwealth Games that were held in India and in other major Asian Championships during 2010-11. She had stepped into the cinematic world with Diya Aur Baati Hum in 2016. She has also acted in Punjabi films. She caught the Malayali audience with her performance in the 2019 Mammootty starrer Mamangam, where she played the character of Unnimaya and won applause.

Here are some of the pictures from here wedding events