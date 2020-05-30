Malls, restaurants, religious places to open from June 8, except in containment zones

All educational institutions will remain closed in June.

news

The government announced new guidelines in regards to Lockdown 5.0 on Saturday. Containment zones will see the lockdown extended until June 30, while phases for reopening non-containment zones will begin from June 8 onwards.

With the latest guidelines, unrestricted travel between states and within states will be allowed. Unlike the previous regulations during lockdown, passes or permissions will not be required for such travel.

However, states and union territories may regulate such activities depending on the situation in their respective states.

Across the nation, a new curfew will be strictly enforced. Individuals will be prohibited from moving around between 9 pm and 5 am, except for essential activities.

The order also allows for unrestricted movement on persons and goods. Separate permission, approval and e-permits will no longer be required. States and UTs however have been given leeway to regular the movement of persons if the public health crisis requires it. “It will give wide publicity in advance regarding the restrictions to be placed on such movement,” the order states.

Passenger and Shramik special trains, domestic air travel, evacuation of foreign nationals and movement of Indian citizens stranded outside the county or requiring travel abroad for specified reasons, and the sign-on and sign-off of Indian seafarers will continue as previously specified in Standard Operating Procedures issued.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced a phased reopening of areas outside containment zones. The Ministry has also noted that it will issue Standard Operating Procedures for these activities to continue physical distancing and contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Phase 1 - the following will be allowed to open from June 8:

Religious institutions and places of worship

Hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services.

Malls

It is to be noted, however, that theatres, gyms, auditoriums and bars located inside malls, will not be allowed to open as of yet.

Phase 2

All educational institutions will remain closed in June. “Schools, colleges, educational training, coaching institutions etc., will be opened after consultations with States and UTs,” the order states.

It is also noted that state governments may hold discussions and consultations with parents and other stakeholders, but that a decision on reopening schools will only be taken in July.