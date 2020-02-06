Mallika Sherawat in Tamil film 'Pambattam'

The film will be directed by VC Vadivudaiyan.

Flix Kollywood

Bollywood diva Mallika Sherawat was last seen in a small yet crucial role in the Kamal Haasan starrer Dasavathaaram. She was then seen in a special song in the Simbu starrer Osthe in 2011. This was nearly a decade ago and the actor did not sign any Tamil movies after that.

According to reports doing rounds, Mallika Sherawat has inked a new deal to star in the Tamil movie Pambattam. The film will be directed by VC Vadivudaiyan.

Confirming her presence in the film, the film’s makers have released a new poster welcoming Mallika Sherawat on board. In an interview to the Times of India, the director has told, “I met Mallika a week ago in Mumbai with the script. When she heard the narration, she immediately agreed to come on board. She had taken a break for a few years and was telling me that she was keen to do a film only if it offered her enough scope to perform. And this one will give her just that – she plays a modern-day queen and her character travels throughout the script.”

The director also revealed that she will have extravagant costumes in the film. Further, he pointed out that there are some action blocks for which Mallika is undergoing training in martial arts. Scenes involving the actor will be shot in various locations in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and South Africa, Vadivudaiyan added.

Pambattam is bankrolled by V Pazhanivel under his home banner Pazhanivel Film Garden. Plans are on to release the film in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Amresh will be scoring the music for Pambattam.

Mallika Sherawat was last seen in the web series Booo Sabki Phategi directed by Farhad Samji, which was available for streaming on the ALT Balaji App last year.

