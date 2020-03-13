Mall, local store, theatre and office: Where the 6 COVID-19 patients in Karnataka went

People who were at these locations have to inform the government in order to curb the transmission of coronavirus.

news

The Karnataka government released information on Friday outlining the places visited by all six coronavirus patients in the state for contact tracing. Places visited by these six patients include restaurants, malls and local stores.

“Public is requested to call 104 helpline and inform the department on their presence at the place and time mentioned. This will help us in better contact tracing and further transmission of novel coronavirus in the community,” the state government said in a statement. Contact tracing is crucial as it helps curb the spread of the virus.

Patient 6 is deceased, and the other five patients, the government said, are in isolation and are stable.

Bengaluru’s first case of coronavirus was a techie who travelled from Austin, Texas. He took a flight from Austin to the John F Kennedy Airport in New York, where he landed on February 28 at 4.11 pm, and where he stayed till 11.30 pm. From New York, he took a flight to Dubai, where he was present from 8.25 pm on February 29 to 3.40 am on March 1. At 8.50 am, he landed at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport.

From the airport, he reached his home in Whitefield at 11 am. For lunch, he visited Biryani Paradise at 2 pm.

On March 2, between 2 pm and 3 pm, he visited the Loyal City Supermarket in Whitefield. Later that evening, he visited his workplace — Dell’s office in Divyashree Greens at 4 pm, where he remained till 10 pm.

The next morning, on March 3, he watched a movie at Forum Value Mall, which is located in Forum Whitefield, at 10 am. Following this, he went to work at 2 pm, where he remained until 10.30 pm.

Two days later, on March 5, he visited the RxDx clinic, at 10.30 am, after being referred to by Manipal Hospital. He reached his home in Whitefield at 3.30pm. He remained at home on March 6 and 7.

On March 8, he visited the Mediwave Medical Store and Loyal Supermarket in Whitefield at 2.30 pm, and got admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases later that evening.

The techie’s wife and child are the second and third patients to have tested positive for the coronavirus in Bengaluru.

The techie’s wife met her husband on March 1 at 1 pm, and then visited the market. They both visited Biryani Paradise, at 2 pm, following which she visited a friend who lives in the same apartment at 5.30.

The next day, March 2, she went for a walk on the apartment campus with a friend.

On March 3, she watched a movie along with her husband at Forum, visited another mall at 1 pm, and returned home by 2 pm. The same evening, she took a walk with her friend on the apartment campus.

She stayed home between March 4 and March 7, and took the same walk as before on March 7 at 5.30 pm. On March 8, she visited the Mediwave Medical Store and Loyal City Supermarket with the husband in the afternoon, and met the washerman (dhobi) at 8.30 pm. After this, she was admitted to RGICD.

The third patient is their child, who primarily visited the mall with her parents, went to school, attended tuition classes and played in the apartment complex between March 1 and March 8. The child was admitted to RGICD at 8 pm.

The fourth patient arrived in India on March 8 at 4:30 am from the USA in a flight which came via London. Upon landing and reaching his Bengaluru residence, the patient visited RGICD at 2:30 pm and his samples were collected for testing. A day later on March 9, he was taken in an ambulance to RGICD where he was admitted.

The fifth patient arrived at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport from Greece on March 6 at 11:55 pm. After reaching his Mumbai residence, he travelled to Bengaluru by flight on March 8 at 9:45 pm. He reached his residence in Bengaluru at 11:30 pm.

He remained at home on March 9 and he visited RGICD at 5:55 pm on March 10. His sample was sent for testing. He was admitted to the Jayanagar General Hospital a day later. He is currently being monitored by a BBMP surveillance team.

The fifth person, who works with Google, visited his office for a few hours, Google has confirmed.

The movement history of the sixth patient given is that of the 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi in Karnataka, who has confirmed to be Karnataka’s first coronavirus casualty. He arrived at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on February 29 at 12:30 pm from Saudi Arabia. On the day he landed, he had tea at Patancheru, Hyderabad and dined at a dhaba near the petrol bunk at Kamalapur in Kalaburagi before reaching home at 5 pm. He remained at home till March 5.

On March 9, he was admitted to a private hospital in Kalaburagi at 10 am and his sample was collected for testing. On the same night, against the advice of the health department, he was discharged from the hospital. He travelled to Hyderabad and was admitted in Care Hospital. On March 10, he travelled back to Kalaburagi in an ambulance. On the way, he was declared dead by officials at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Science.

With inputs from Prajwal Bhat