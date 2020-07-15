Malini Parthasarathy takes over as Chairperson of The Hindu Group after N Ram

A meeting of the Board of Directors unanimously appointed Malini as the Chairperson of the publishing group on Wednesday.

news Media

Malini Parthasarathy has been appointed Chairperson of the Board of Directors of The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, the media group announced on Wednesday. The former editor of The Hindu newspaper succeeds N Ram, who stepped down ‘on attaining the age of 75.’

A meeting of the Board of Directors unanimously appointed Malini the Chairperson of the publishing group on Wednesday.

The newspaper said, “Ms Parthasarathy placed on record her appreciation of Mr Ram’s “outstanding stewardship” of the company and the 142-year-old newspaper at a time when the media industry was in turmoil. She highlighted his updating of the earlier idea of a ‘wall’ between editorial and business to ‘a line, not a wall’, an idea that has been successful in integrating aspirations on both sides; and his constant holding both the company and the paper to the obligation of maintaining the highest standards. Adding that it was Mr Ram “who always urged the company and the paper to be the best versions of themselves,” she said that this was an important legacy she would strive to uphold.”

Malini was the first woman editor of The Hindu newspaper between 2015 and 2016. It was during her 11-month tenure at the helm of the paper that the Mumbai edition of The Hindu was launched in November 2015. Incidentally, during the economic downturn accelerated by the COVID-19 crisis in recent months, 20 journalists from the Mumbai bureau were laid off by the English daily. The employees who were laid off have sought action against the company.

Earlier, Malini served as Co-Chair of The Hindu Group. Malini is credited with founding

the think tank run by the media group, The Hindu Centre for Politics and Public Policy. Apart from this, Malini also serves as Director of Kasturi and Sons Limited, THS Publishing Private Limited, KSL Media Limited and KSL Digital Ventures Limited.

Malini is the great granddaughter of Kasturi Ranga Iyengar, who purchased the newspaper in 1905.