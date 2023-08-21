Maldivian national arrested in Bengaluru for sexually harassing Indigo cabin crew

The Maldivian national was visiting Bengaluru for psoriasis treatment.

A 51-year-old Maldivian national, identified as Akram Ahmed, was arrested at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on Friday, August 18, for allegedly sexually harassing the female cabin crew members belonging to Indigo Airlines. The incident occurred aboard IndiGo flight 6E 1128, which was en route from Male to Bengaluru. Though the incident took place three days ago, it came to light only on Monday.

According to reports, the incident unfolded between 3.45 pm and 6 pm on Friday. Ahmed, who was on his way to Bengaluru for psoriasis treatment, allegedly summoned a 20-year-old flight attendant shortly after the flight took off and misbehaved with her. He reportedly requested beer and cashew nuts, and proceeded to pay 100 USD for a 10 USD beer. He also allegedly made inappropriate remarks against the 20-year-old woman. “I've been looking for a girl like you for 51 years. When will you be free?” he allegedly remarked, according to the Kempegowda International Airport police.

Ahmed later harassed another female flight attendant. According to the Times of India, Ahmed left his seat multiple times during the flight, and continued to harass the women by summoning them often during the entire journey.

The cabin crew reported the incident to the management, following which they filed a complaint with the police. Upon landing at Kempegowda International Airport, Ahmed was handed over to airport security personnel.

The police said that Ahmed was arrested and has been remanded in judicial custody pending further investigation. During the investigation, Ahmed reportedly argued with the rhetoric of “they were asking for it” and said it was the ‘attractiveness’ of the airline's employees as the reason for his actions.

Ahmed was booked under sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 354 (whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will there by outrage her modesty) of Indian Penal Code.

Indigo in a statement, "An IndiGo crew member on flight 6E1128 from Maldives to Bengaluru on August 18, 2023 was the victim of inappropriate behaviour by a passenger. As per protocol, the passenger was declared unruly, and handed over to the airport security on arrival. An FIR has been filed against the passenger with local police and the matter was referred to the authorities for further action. We will provide assistance in their investigation. We regret any inconvenience caused to other passengers."