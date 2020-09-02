Malaysia bars entry to people from India, Indonesia and the Philippines

This is in a bid to curb the spread of imported COVID-19 cases in the country.

Long-term immigration pass holders from India, Indonesia and the Philippines will be barred from entering Malaysia from September 7, the country announced on Tuesday. This is in a bid to curb the spread of imported COVID-19 cases in the country.

According to Malaysia’s Ministry of Health, the country has had 9,354 cases of COVID-19 so far, with 9,075 recoveries and 128 deaths.

Malaysian Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob reportedly said during a press conference that entry ban applies to permanent residents, expatriates, students, those on student visas as well as Malaysia’s My Second Home programme (which allows foreigners to stay in Malaysia for ten years, and can bring along their spouse or unmarried child).

“The decision was made on the advice of the health ministry to clamp down on the spread of imported COVID-19 cases,” Ismail Sabri said. No reason was reportedly given for why the three countries were chosen.

The Straits Times reported that while the country has had strict travel restrictions, these groups were allowed to travel.

He reportedly did not rule out the possibility about similar restrictions being placed on citizens of other countries which are seeing a spike in cases.

In terms of the pandemic, India is third in terms of number of cases in the world, preceded by the USA and Brazil. As on Wednesday, India’s coronavirus tally was over 37 lakh.

The Philippines is seeing a surge in infections as well, and is currently at 2,24,264 cases, over half of which were recorded in the last month alone.

Indonesia has recorded 1,77,571 cases so far, and 7,505 deaths, said to be the highest in the region.

Malaysia is taking these measures ahead of winter, as it was bracing for a surge in imported infections from countries where winter has been setting in.

"We have asked the Health Ministry to make detailed planning on how Malaysia should face threats and challenges in view of the possibility of an increase in cases during winter,” Ismail reportedly said.