Malayali vlogger Rifa Mehnu died by suicide, autopsy report suggests

After her family had raised suspicions over her death, her body was exhumed on May 7 and an autopsy was carried out.

news Crime

The autopsy report of Malayali vlogger Rifa Mehnu, whose body was exhumed after her family raised doubts over her death, has come out, on Tuesday, May 17. The post mortem has suggested that her death was caused by suicide. The 20-year-old vlogger was found dead in her house in Dubai by her husband Mehnu (Mehnaz) (26), when he came back home in the early hours of March 1.

According to reports, Thamarassery Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashraf had said that the autopsy report stated that it was a case of suicide. A report in The Hindu states that the chemical analysis of internal organs are yet to arrive. “However, police would proceed with the investigation into the case registered against Mehnaz, Rifa’s husband, under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 498 A (cruelty against woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” the DySp had said. On April 30, Mehnaz was booked after Rifa’s mother filed a complaint against him.

After her complaint, Rifa’s body was exhumed on May 7, from Kakkur Pavandur Juma Masjid where she was buried and a postmortem was done in Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Read: She was a victim of severe domestic violence, says Malayali vlogger Rifa’s father

Rifa Mehnu was a star on social media, with several lakh followers on Instagram. Both she and her husband appeared regularly on Instagram, even on a music album cover. In her last video on Instagram, the couple is seen visiting a restaurant in Dubai and tasting Kozhikode food. That was posted on February 28, barely a day before she died.

Mehnu found her body in the wee hours of March 1 and hinted that it was a case of suicide. But Rifa’s family back home was suspicious of the circumstances surrounding her death and reportedly wanted further investigation. According to reports, Rifa had been working in Dubai, and Mehnu, whose visa was about to expire, insisted that she go back to Kerala with him.

Read: Reactions to Malayali vlogger’s death show attempts to silence women with a voice

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.