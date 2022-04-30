Malayali vlogger Rifa found dead in Dubai: Husband booked for abetment of suicide

The 20-year-old vlogger Rifa was reportedly found dead by her husband Mehnaz when he came back home in the early hours of March 1.

news Crime

The husband of Malayali vlogger Rifa Mehnu, who was found dead in Dubai, has been booked by the police in connection with her death. The 20-year-old vlogger Rifa, was married to 26-year-old Mehnu (Mehnaz) and was living in Dubai with her child. Mehnaz reportedly found her dead when he came back home in the early hours of March 1. Based on a complaint filed by Rifa’s mother, Mehnaz has been booked by Kakkur police.

Rifa Mehnu was a star on social media, with lakhs of followers on Instagram, and both she and her husband appeared regularly on Instagram, even on a music album cover. In her last video on Instagram, the couple is seen visiting a restaurant in Dubai and tasting Kozhikode food. That was posted on February 28, barely a day before she died.

Mehnu found her body in the wee hours of March 1 and hinted that it was a case of suicide. But Rifa’s family back home was suspicious of the circumstances of her death and reportedly wanted further investigation. According to reports, Rifa had been working in Dubai, and Mehnu, whose visa was about to expire, insisted that she go back to Kerala with him.

Based on her family’s complaint, the Kakkur police have registered a case under Sections 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (Abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

OnManorama reported that preliminary investigations have revealed that physical and mental harassment led to her death, and the Dubai police have also commenced a probe in the case.

Post her death, social media witnessed a slew of angry comments. However, neither the suspicious circumstances surrounding her death nor the unexpected death seem to have triggered the angry comments, but the random users were furious about the kind of popularity Rifa enjoyed on Instagram. Derogatory comments on the “extent certain women went to”, to become stars on social media, could be seen.

Read: Reactions to Malayali vlogger’s death show attempts to silence women with a voice