Malayalam TV actor Sabarinathan of ‘Swami Ayyappan’ fame passes away at 43

The actor was also known for playing a pivotal role in the prime-time TV series ‘Minnukettu’.

Malayalam television actor Sabarinathan passed away in Kerala on Thursday. He was 43 years old. The Thiruvananthapuram native breathed his last at a private hospital in the state capital, according to reports. He complained of chest pain while playing badminton and suffered a cardiac arrest.

A native of Aruvvikkara in Thiruvananthapuram, Sabarinathan is best known for his roles in the TV series Sabarimala Swami Ayyappan and Minnukettu, which aired on Surya TV. He also acted in Paadatha Painikili, another TV serial.

Several Malayalam television actors expressed shock and condoled Sabarinathan’s death on social media.

“My heart felt condolences. Still can’t believe (sic),” Neeyum Njanum actor Shiju AR wrote in an Instagram post.

Actor Archana Suseelan, who acted with Sabarinathan in Paadatha Painkili also shared a condolence message with a picture of her and Sabarinathan from the sets of the serial.

“Can’t believe. RIP,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

Actor Uma Nair, best known for her role in Vanambadi, also wrote an emotional note for the late actor on her social media page.

“There is so much of disbelief, not just from me but everyone, until we saw him directly. Nobody could believe that Sabari chettan, who was so dear to all, would bid adieu in such a manner. Condolences, Sabari cheta,” she wrote on Instagram.

Actor Neeraja Das, who was paired opposite Sabarinathan in the serial Bhagyalakshmi, also posted a condolence message on Instagram.

Watch visuals from show Sabarimala Swami Ayyappan:

“Life’s very short. One of the bad news I have ever heard in my life. Most of my acting moments in the entire career till now was with him. Had a lot of working memories with him. He was such a passionate actor. May his soul rest in peace (sic),” she wrote.

Serial actor Alice Christy, who acted in Kasthooriman, posted a picture of the actor on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Sabari chetta... I can’t even believe that you are no more in this world.... You are one of those people with whom I have worked for so many years chetta.... Heartbroken .... Heartfelt condolences... We will miss you chetta.”