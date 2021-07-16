Malayalam theatre doyen Thoppil Bhasi's wife Ammini Amma dies at 85

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, among many other politicians, offered their condolences.

news Death

Ammini Amma, wife of the popular Malayalam theatre doyen, late Thoppil Bhasi, passed away at the age of 85 in Keralaâ€™s Pathanamthitta district. Ammini Amma was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Parumala in Pathanamthitta over the past one week due to heart ailments. She passed away on Thursday. Thoppil Bhasi is considered a pioneer of Malayalam theatre. Bhasi, who was associated with the Communist movement in the state, played a huge role in building the movement in Kerala, through theatre. Many Kerala politicians, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have condoled the death of Ammini Amma.

Condoling the death, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that though Ammini Amma was born into a feudal family, she set aside her life for the movement of working class people. "She suffered grave torture of the goons and feudal lords because her family members were communists," Pinarayi Vijayan said in his condolence note. Thoppil Bhasi, considered the doyen of Malayalam theatre, was also a filmmaker and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

Condoling the death, Kerala Minister for Culture, Saji Cherian wrote, "Condolences on the death of Ammini Amma who was the spouse of Thoppil Bhasi, who laid the foundation to Kerala's cultural sphere by creating the play 'Ningal Enne Communist Aaki' (You made me Communist), even when he was in 'hiding' during the time of fierce communist struggles. Today, we have lost a great woman who walked along as a strong supporter in his (Thoppil Bhasi's) artistic, literary, film and political paths." He also noted that Ammini Amma hailed from a family with a bi-political legacy. Ammini Amma was the niece of former Speaker Sankara Narayanan Thambi.

Kerala Minister for Agriculture, P Prasad, recalled Ammini Amma as a brave woman who has gone through a lot in life. "After taking charge as the minister, I had visited Thoppil house and received blessings from Ammini Amma. I had felt her love and affection. Salute to comrade Ammini Amma with great respect," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President VM Sudheeran condoled the death, recalling the times he had met Ammini Amma in the past. According to reports, Ammini Amma and Thoppil Bhasi got married in 1951, while the latter was still in 'hiding' amid the struggles of the communist movement in the state. One of the sons of the couple, Thoppil Ajayan (late), is the filmmaker of the noted Malayalam film Perumthachan.

Ammini Amma's funeral will be held at Vallikunnam in Alappuzha at 2 pm, at her residence.