Malayalam serial actor Aparna P Nair was found dead at her house in Karamana of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala on Thursday, August 31. The police told TNM that prima facie, it looked like suicide. Aparna was in her early 30s.

She acted in serials like Chandanamazha and Aatmasakhi and Devasparsham.

Aparna, who was active on Instagram, had regularly posted pictures and reels of her family, including her husband and two daughters. The last post, made a day earlier, was about her younger daughter.

Media reports say that the death occurred around 7.30 in the evening on Thursday. She was rushed to a private hospital but could not be saved. The police were informed by the hospital at 11 pm. A case of unnatural death was registered.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726