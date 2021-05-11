Malayalam scriptwriter and director Dennis Joseph passes away at 64

Mohanlal and Mammootty were among those who condoled the demise of Dennis Joseph.

news Obituary

Noted Malayalam scriptwriter and director Dennis Joseph passed away in Kottayam on Monday night. The 64-year-old died due to cardiac arrest. According to reports he collapsed at his home in Kottayam. However, he died despite being rushed to a private hospital.

Dennis Joseph is one of the most successful scriptwriters in Malayalam cinema, having penned several hits that went on to define the careers of stars like Mammootty and Mohanlal in the 1980s.

He was the scriptwriter in Mohanlal's blockbuster Rajavinte Makan and in Mammootty's Nirakoottu and New Delhi. His scripts paved the way for a new genre of films in the industry, which saw protagonists play the antihero.In Rajavinte Makan, Mohanlal played a don while in New Delhi, Mammootty’s character conspired to kill a number of persons. Both actors owe much of their stardom to the characters penned by Dennis Joseph.

Mohanlal and Mammootty took to social media to pen a condolence message for Dennis Joseph. "I am very much saddened by the untimely death of Dennis Joseph. A friend, who was like a brother to me, and who was with me in my growth and fall, is no more. He will be remembered through all the movies he has written and directed. Wish him eternal peace," Mammootty wrote on Facebook.

When I recite these lyrics for my dear Dennis, it seems like memories are coming out of order and taking hands. Dennis was the king of the script world. I was also fortunate to give life to many characters who were born as children of that king,” wrote Mohanlal in his tribute on Facebook, “From stories of tender relationships to the vengeance of the underworlds, he was a unique talent in Malayalam cinema. The bond with Dennis will never end no matter how much I say. That's why I keep it halfway, with trembling fingers...Salute to you Dennis.”

Dennis Joseph also transformed commercial cinema in the Malayalam industry with scripts that adapted to the trends of the time.

Chief Minister-designate Pinarayi Vijayan in his condolence message said that Dennis’ death is a great loss to Malayalam cinema.

Dennis Joseph's films had intriguing twists that captivated viewers.His other notable films include Manu Uncle, Number Twenty Madras Mail, Kottayam Kunjachan, and Akasadooth. He directed Manu Uncle, Agrajan, Thudarkatha, Appu and Atharvam.